Source:  Forbes

Kazakhstan's Freedom Bank suspended transfers through the Russian payment system "Zolota Korona".

  • The Bank of Kazakhstan suspended transfers through the Russian payment system "Zolota Korona", other banks remain on the verge of making a decision on continuing cooperation.
  • Four Kyrgyz banks join the sanctions against the Russian Federation, which indicates an aggravation of the situation in the banking sector.
  • The introduction of sanctions against Russian payment systems creates new challenges for the financial system of the Russian Federation and its ability to maintain international partnerships.

Banks of Kazakhstan began to abandon the payment system of the Russian Federation

The bank is waiting for additional information from this partner in order to conduct an analysis, based on the results of which a decision on further steps will be taken, Freedom Bank said.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan stated that financial institutions of the second level, being subjects of private entrepreneurship, independently assess their own risks and make decisions about participation in foreign payment systems.

At the same time, the press services of Bank CenterCredit, Bereke Bank, Eurasian Bank, Bank RBK, Nurbank reported that they continue to work with "Zolota Korona", but are monitoring the situation. At the same time, HalykBank analyzes and monitors sanctions to determine the need to introduce new procedures.

It will be recalled that on August 23, the Center for Financial Technologies, which developed the Golden Crown payment system for the Russian Federation, was sanctioned by the US Treasury. At the same time, no restrictions were imposed on the payment system itself.

Banks of Kyrgyzstan have joined the sanctions against the Russian Federation

Four Kyrgyz banks announced their decision during the day: they confirmed that they are joining the anti-Russian sanctions and suspending transactions.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about:

  1. "Demir",

  2. "KICB",

  3. "MBank",

  4. "Keremet".

By the way, the latter is generally the largest bank in the country.

Against this background, one cannot ignore the fact that Kyrgyzstan is one of Russia's closest partners.

In fact, this seemingly local news hides a new big problem for Russia. If she somehow organized "import substitution" at the expense of "grey schemes", "one-day firms", "front companies", then it is impossible to create a clone bank in a foreign country. That is why the West is hitting the banks. Even now in Russia they expect that "the Kyrgyz will run." After all, the logic of their migrant stay there is simple: to earn money and transfer it home. If this is not possible, then what is the point of work? — explains the SPRAVDI team.

