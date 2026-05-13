Saudi Arabia and the UAE launched massive strikes on Iran

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have launched multiple military strikes on Iran in response to attacks by the Iranian regime on the territory of the kingdom and the UAE, Reuters learned from Western and Iranian officials.
Points of attention
- Despite the military actions, Riyadh maintained diplomatic channels with Tehran and informed Iran about the strikes, leading to intensive diplomatic interactions and threats of further retaliation.
- The strikes highlight the increasing boldness of Saudi Arabia and UAE in confronting their main regional enemy, Iran, and the potential for further escalation in the conflict.
The war in the Middle East is escalating again
According to Western insiders, this is actually the first precedent of direct military action by the kingdom on Iranian territory.
Journalists have already concluded that Riyadh is becoming increasingly bold and ready to deliver a powerful rebuff to its main regional enemy.
According to media insiders, the strikes carried out by the Saudi Arabian Air Force probably took place in late March. They were precisely symmetrical strikes in response.
What is important to understand is that the United Arab Emirates also dared to take revenge on the enemy. However, they chose "hawkish" tactics, seeking to make Iran pay a high price for its aggression.
It is also worth noting that official Riyadh informed Tehran about the strikes — intensive diplomatic interaction subsequently began, and threats were made from Saudi Arabia regarding further retaliatory actions.
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