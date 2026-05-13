Saudi Arabia and the UAE launched massive strikes on Iran

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have launched multiple military strikes on Iran in response to attacks by the Iranian regime on the territory of the kingdom and the UAE, Reuters learned from Western and Iranian officials.

The war in the Middle East is escalating again

According to Western insiders, this is actually the first precedent of direct military action by the kingdom on Iranian territory.

Journalists have already concluded that Riyadh is becoming increasingly bold and ready to deliver a powerful rebuff to its main regional enemy.

According to media insiders, the strikes carried out by the Saudi Arabian Air Force probably took place in late March. They were precisely symmetrical strikes in response.

What is important to understand is that the United Arab Emirates also dared to take revenge on the enemy. However, they chose "hawkish" tactics, seeking to make Iran pay a high price for its aggression.

Saudi Arabia, for its part, sought to prevent the escalation of the conflict and maintained regular contacts with Iran, including through Tehran's ambassador in Riyadh. Share

It is also worth noting that official Riyadh informed Tehran about the strikes — intensive diplomatic interaction subsequently began, and threats were made from Saudi Arabia regarding further retaliatory actions.