Trump plans to resume strikes on Iran — insiders

As CNN journalists have learned, US leader Donald Trump is irritated by the way official Tehran is negotiating to end the war. That is why the US president is increasingly inclined to the opinion that it is necessary to resume hostilities in the Middle East, but has not yet made a final decision.

Iran angers Trump again

According to insiders, the White House president's patience may soon run out, especially against the backdrop of the long-term blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Moreover, it is indicated that Donald Trump perceives the split in the Iranian leadership as an obstacle that prevents him from achieving significant concessions in negotiations on the nuclear program.

Anonymous sources emphasize: the latest response from official Tehran, which the US president called "totally unacceptable" and "stupid," has led several officials to doubt whether the Iranian regime is ready to take a serious position in the negotiations.

In general, members of Donald Trump's team have different visions of the current situation, and also offer different scenarios for resolving it.