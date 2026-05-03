Trump's approval ratings in the US are steadily falling

The recent loud statements and scandalous decisions of US President Donald Trump have led to the fact that approval of the White House leader among independent voters has fallen to a record low of 25%.

Trump continues to lose the trust of Americans

Recent ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos polls indicate that the head of the White House is rapidly destroying his political reputation.

Their results show that Trump's approval rating has overall fallen to 37%.

Moreover, it is indicated that the disapproval rating reached as high as 62% — this figure is a record high within both terms of the Republican.

One of the key problems for the US president right now is that two-thirds of Americans are convinced that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Trump's overall approval rating is supported by his party's supporters. A whopping 85% of Republicans approve of Trump, a figure that has remained virtually unchanged during his second term. Share

Despite this, it became known that the part of Republicans who always strongly supported Trump has sharply decreased.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about 45% in May 2026 as opposed to 53% in September 2025.

Journalists point out that this is the lowest figure among Republicans in both terms.