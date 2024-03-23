Senior Ukraine's official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession

The Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna hinted that hypothetical options for Ukraine's "hybrid" accession to NATO are not being discussed in Kyiv, and that so far there is no readiness among the allies to discuss the issue of any guarantees for Ukraine at the Alliance site.
Olga Stefanishyna said this during a discussion at the Kyiv Security Forum. Stefanyshyn was reminded of the various ideas of Ukraine's hybrid accession to NATO, such as "accession in parts", which were voiced by former Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, among others, and asked whether Kyiv hypothetically allows such scenarios.
She continued that, at the same time, the allies themselves do not see NATO as a platform for discussing security guarantees for Ukraine.
Ukraine has signed several security agreements with many countries of the North American Alliance. As Jens Stoltenberg noted, he only welcomes such agreements, but they cannot replace full NATO membership. The advantage of the Alliance is that Article 5 has full security guarantees, where an attack on one ally will be an attack on all. That is, all for one and one for all.
Note! On February 16, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed an agreement on security guarantees. The eight sections of the agreement state that Germany will support the development of Ukraine's Defence Forces in various aspects. In the evening of the same day, a similar agreement was signed with France.
Emmanuel Macron emphasised that he is ready, even leaving his comfort zone.
