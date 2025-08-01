Serbian president panics over 'large-scale coup attempt'
Serbian president panics over 'large-scale coup attempt'

What is happening in Serbia?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic is calling an emergency meeting of the Security Council for August 2. What is important to understand is that this is happening against the backdrop of media reports about the preparation of a "coup d'état" by the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime.

Points of attention

  • Reports suggest a coordinated effort by Europeans through the Special Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime and police forces.
  • The unfolding crisis underscores the growing tensions and complexities in Serbian politics and law enforcement.

What is happening in Serbia?

According to the Vecernje Novosti newspaper, the country's president began to panic due to a "mass coup attempt."

He is also convinced that this is the work of "Europeans."

A large-scale coup attempt is underway, which is said to be carried out by Europeans through the Special Prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime Mladen Nenadić, the Prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime Jasmina Ganić, and part of the police, the report says.

What is important to understand is that on the morning of August 1, it became known about the detention of the former Minister of Trade of Serbia, Tomislav Momirović.

The Organized Crime Prosecutor's Office issued a statement stating that Momirović, former Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure of Serbia Goran Vesić, Vesić's deputy Anita Dimoski, former Director of the Railway Infrastructure of Serbia Nebojša Šurlan, and Manager of the Serbian Railways Slobodanka Katanić caused losses to the budget of the Republic of Serbia in the amount of 115 million 558 thousand 520 US dollars.

According to representatives of the Serbian prosecutor's office, this investigation was conducted by the operational group for the investigation of financial flows.

