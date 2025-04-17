Serbian President Vucic to visit Putin for parade despite EU warnings

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he had not changed his mind about attending the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin's parade on the occasion of the May 9 parade, despite strong pressure from the European Union regarding his decision.

Vucic gathered with Putin for the parade on May 9

European officials have warned Vucic that his visit to Moscow for military celebrations on May 9 would violate EU membership criteria for potential new members and could undermine the country's stated ambitions for EU accession.

The visit would also effectively mean a demonstration of support for Putin and Moscow's war against Ukraine.

At the same time, Vucic said that one of the Serbian military units would take part in the May 9 parade on Red Square in the Russian capital. He also said that this was the first time Serbia was participating in a "joint" organization of the parade.

In the near future, we will be under pressure regarding the event in Moscow, in which we announced our participation. Aleksandar Vuchich President of Serbia

According to the agency, Vucic said that he would travel to Moscow together with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaia Kallas, on April 14 called on European leaders not to participate in military celebrations in Moscow on May 9, and instead to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine.

The European Union also gave clear instructions to EU candidate states not to attend the parade in Moscow on May 9 and not to visit Russia.