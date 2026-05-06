Sexualized deepfake of Meloni spreads online — Italian Prime Minister responds
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World
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Sexualized deepfake of Meloni spreads online — Italian Prime Minister responds

Meloni has become a victim of deepfake again
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Amidst the ongoing debate over a new fake image of Italian leader Giorgia Meloni created using artificial intelligence, the politician has decided to personally address the public with an important warning.

Points of attention

  • Meloni's call for vigilance underscores the urgent need for individuals to stay discerning in the face of malicious tactics like deepfakes.
  • In response to recent events, Italian politicians rallied in support of Meloni and advocated for increased protection for victims of online manipulation, particularly women and children.

Meloni has become a victim of deepfake again

A fake image showing the Italian leader in her underwear is actively spreading online.

Meloni published it, urging Italians to be vigilant.

She drew attention to the fact that this is another example of the dangerous use of deepfake technologies.

What is important to understand is that they are not only capable of misleading and manipulating public opinion, but they are also capable of destroying a person's reputation.

"There have been a few fake photos of me circulating online recently — created with the help of artificial intelligence and passed off as real by some die-hard opponent. I have to admit that whoever created them, at least in the case presented here, actually made me look a lot more attractive," Maloney noted ironically.

But the fact remains: to attack and fabricate lies, people are now ready to use anything, the Italian leader added.

In light of recent events, many Italian politicians have supported Meloni and have also called for stronger protection for victims of online manipulation, especially women and children.

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