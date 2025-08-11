She was preparing an attack on Zaporizhia — law enforcement officers detained an agent of the Russian GRU
Ukraine
She was preparing an attack on Zaporizhia — law enforcement officers detained an agent of the Russian GRU

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Counterintelligence of the Security Service thwarted another attempt by the Rashists to obtain coordinates for a new missile attack on the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia.

  • A Russian GRU agent was caught red-handed while preparing for a missile strike on Zaporizhia's industrial and energy facilities.
  • The agent was recruited by Russian military intelligence and monitored key locations to orchestrate the airstrike.
  • SBU counterintelligence officers exposed the attacker, documented her contacts, and arrested her before the attack could be carried out.

SSU detained a fire adjuster in Zaporizhia

According to the case materials, the enemy's "target" was production facilities and supporting electrical substations that supply power to the factories of the front-line city.

To orchestrate the airstrike, Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) recruited a former employee of the local Pension Fund office. She came to the attention of the aggressor through her anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels.

To carry out enemy tasks, the agent would patrol the area, trying to identify industrial and energy facilities. Additionally, she would "secretly" interrogate the intelligence she needed from a familiar software engineer at one of the local machine-building enterprises.

As the investigation established, the defendant coordinated her actions with a human resources employee of the Russian game through an anonymous chat in the messenger.

SBU counterintelligence officers exposed the attacker in advance, documented her contacts with the curator, and arrested her "red-handed" while she was photographing the perimeter of the factory's energy facility.

At the scene, a smartphone with Google Maps, on which she had marked potential "targets" for the occupiers, was seized from the suspect.

SSU investigators informed the agency about suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is being held without bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

