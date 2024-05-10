Situation has changed at front in Ukraine, analysts note

The American Institute for the Study of War has concluded that the Russian occupiers have significantly increased the pace of attacks on the battlefield.

What is happening on the Ukrainian front

According to experts, the Russian army wants to achieve at least some local successes before the arrival of Western military aid for the armed forces.

According to the spokesman of the Khortytsia milutary unit, Lt. Col. Nazar Voloshyn, the number of combat operations increased significantly from 84 on May 8 to 146 on May 9.

In addition, it is emphasised that most of the fighting is taking place in the area of responsibility of the Khortytskyi group (the territory from Kharkiv region to the border zone of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions).

British intelligence also has drawn attention to the fact that the number of attacks by the Russian army jumped by as much as 17 percent from March to April 2024.

What is important to understand is that more than 75% of registered ground attacks took place in the directions of Chasiv Yar, Avdiivka, and Maryinka.

Moreover, it is indicated that the number of Russian attacks near Chasiv Yar increased by 200 percent from March to April.

The current intensification of Russian attacks is the result of the fact that the soil has dried up after the spring mud season, which facilitates rapid mechanised maneuvers, and that Russian forces are trying to take advantage of the relative weakness of Ukraine while it awaits the arrival of Western aid, Nazar Voloshyn stressed. Share

According to forecasts of American analysts, Russian soldiers will maintain a high speed of attacks throughout eastern Ukraine in order to gain advantages before the arrival of Western aid in Ukraine.

