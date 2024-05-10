Ukrainian army liquidated almost 1,000 Russian soldiers during last day

The occupiers launched six rocket and 80 air strikes, carried out 127 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in directions

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhan directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled 4 attacks in the areas of Novosadove and Torske settlements of the Donetsk region; Serebryansk Forestry, Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of Luhansk region; Verkhnyokamyanske, Novy, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Stupochki, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repulsed 28 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 7 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times in the area of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Yes, during the past day, he unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops 2 times.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

Combat losses of the enemy as of May 10, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.05.24 approximately amounted to: