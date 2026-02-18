Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — the AFU eliminated 47 Russian occupiers

In total, 201 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Situation in the Pokrovsky direction on February 18

Operational information as of 22:00 on 02/18/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy at the front carried out one missile strike using one missile and 51 air strikes, dropped 156 guided bombs. In addition, it used 3,191 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,076 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks.

The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and Bilytske.

Three attempts by the occupiers to improve their situation are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 47 occupiers were eliminated and 11 wounded in this direction today.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed and damaged 5 units of automotive equipment; 63 UAVs of various types. 5 occupier shelters were hit.