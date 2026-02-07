Ukrainian fighters neutralized over 80 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

The defense forces are directing their efforts to stop the Russian occupiers, exhaust their combat potential, inflicting effective fire damage on them along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day, 241 combat clashes have occurred.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 07.02.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out one missile strike, using 39 missiles, 42 air strikes, dropping 132 guided bombs. In addition, it used 1,666 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,973 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 37 attacks. According to updated information, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Novy Donbas, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Sergiyevka, Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 54 occupiers and wounded 27.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed or suppressed 42 unmanned aerial vehicles and damaged seven enemy personnel shelters.