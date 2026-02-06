The AFU eliminated 46 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

The defense forces are focusing their efforts on stopping the Russian occupiers, exhausting their combat potential, inflicting effective fire damage along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat clashes have occurred.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 06.02.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out one missile strike using 7 missiles, 59 air strikes, and dropped 151 guided bombs. In addition, it used 4,631 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,358 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 40 attacks. According to updated information, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Zatyshok, Myrnograd, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiya, Shevchenko and towards Toretske. Six battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 46 occupiers and wounded 30.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed or suppressed 156 unmanned aerial vehicles, damaged one armored personnel carrier and 6 vehicles. 12 enemy personnel shelters were hit.