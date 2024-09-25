Slovak Prime Minister Fico received an envelope with a bullet

On September 25, the head of the Slovak government, Robert Fico, was delivered an envelope with a bullet inside. Recently, an attempt was made on a politician.

Fizo was sent an envelope with a bullet

As the publication notes, the press service of the Slovak government confirmed this information.

We can confirm that the envelope containing the bullet, addressed to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, was delivered to the government office today. Share

It is noted that the envelope was checked by employees of the Office for the Protection of Constitutional Officials and diplomatic missions.

During the X-ray inspection, a bullet was discovered.

What is known about the attempt on Robert Fizo

This happened on May 15 after an external meeting of the government of Slovakia in the city of Handlova.

71-year-old Juray Tsintula tried to shoot the country's leader.

According to the criminal, he allegedly did not plan to kill Fico, but only wanted to "damage his health" so that he could not continue to pursue policies with which Tsintula disagrees, in particular on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

A few days after the attempt, rumors spread that Robert Fitzo might not survive, because his condition was quite difficult.

Subsequently, the politician was transferred to home treatment. Now he plans to return to his duties.

Fico emphasized that he does not hold a grudge against the oppositionist who tried to shoot him, and also, they say, he does not feel hatred for this person.

In addition, Fico assured that he does not plan to sue and demand compensation from him.