The head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry, Yuriy Blanar, admitted that Russia will have to "forgive Russia for everything that happened" regarding the war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded.

Sibiha reacted harshly to the accusations of the Slovak Foreign Ministry

Juraj Blanar suggests that the EU will have to look for opportunities to restore communication with Moscow.

According to him, "maybe even forgive everything that happened."

He believes that to resolve the war in Ukraine, it is necessary to establish communication with Russia, because, in his opinion, there is no military solution.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Szybiga reacted harshly to Slovakia's accusations.

Yury, Russia's sense of impunity is the root cause of its crimes. It is naive to expect that a criminal will stop if his crime is forgiven, not punished. Russia will slap you on the other cheek. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Sibiga also noted that those who have not lost anyone in this war have no right to make such statements.

Slovak authorities are one of the few in Europe to maintain contacts with Russia after a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico visited Moscow twice after coming to power in 2023 and met with Vladimir Putin.