South Korea explains terms for arms supply to Ukraine: details

South Korea will determine the volume of arms supplies to Ukraine depending on Russia's position on North Korea.
Points of attention
- Potential weapons for Ukraine include 155 mm artillery shells and air defence systems.
- The agreement between North Korea and Russia on mutual defence should affect the policy of supplying weapons to Ukraine.
- A potential revision of the arms supply policy could be an important step for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
- As a leading arms manufacturer, South Korea can provide Ukraine with a wide range of military technologies.
South Korea explained how they will supply weapons to Ukraine
South Korea will determine the volume of arms supplies to Ukraine depending on how Russia cooperates with North Korea. It was stated by South Korea's National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin.
He confirmed that Seoul will review the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a mutual defense agreement in case of war.
Government sources said that the potential weapons under consideration are 155-mm artillery shells and the air defence systems that Ukraine needs.
However, in public statements, Seoul officials have remained strategically vague about the types of weapons, seen as a diplomatic move to use the opportunity to pressure Moscow to refrain from transferring key military technology to Pyongyang.
What has preceded it
Seoul may change its position on supplying arms to Ukraine in light of a new defence pact between North Korea and Russia. The agreement on a "comprehensive strategic partnership" signed by North Korea and the Russian Federation provides "immediate" mutual assistance in case of aggression against one of the parties.
This has prompted South Korea to review its policy of indirect support to Ukraine, which has been limited to humanitarian aid and intelligence until now.
A potential change in Seoul's policy could be a significant step for Ukraine, which has been fighting against Russian aggression since 2014. South Korea, as one of the world's leading arms producers, can provide Ukraine with a wide range of weapons.
