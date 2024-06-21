South Korea explains terms for arms supply to Ukraine: details

South Korea will determine the volume of arms supplies to Ukraine depending on Russia's position on North Korea.

South Korea explained how they will supply weapons to Ukraine

South Korea will determine the volume of arms supplies to Ukraine depending on how Russia cooperates with North Korea. It was stated by South Korea's National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin.

He confirmed that Seoul will review the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a mutual defense agreement in case of war.

There are different options for providing weapons, and our position on the latest developments between Russia and North Korea depends on how Russia approaches the situation in the future, the official said. Share

Government sources said that the potential weapons under consideration are 155-mm artillery shells and the air defence systems that Ukraine needs.

However, in public statements, Seoul officials have remained strategically vague about the types of weapons, seen as a diplomatic move to use the opportunity to pressure Moscow to refrain from transferring key military technology to Pyongyang.

What has preceded it

Seoul may change its position on supplying arms to Ukraine in light of a new defence pact between North Korea and Russia. The agreement on a "comprehensive strategic partnership" signed by North Korea and the Russian Federation provides "immediate" mutual assistance in case of aggression against one of the parties.

This has prompted South Korea to review its policy of indirect support to Ukraine, which has been limited to humanitarian aid and intelligence until now.