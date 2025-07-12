South Korea has become a new key arms exporter to Europe — here's why

South Korea ranked 10th in the world in arms exports, with Poland receiving half of the supplies.

South Korea replaces the US in arms exports to Europe

Recently, South Korea has emerged as a key arms supplier to US allies in Europe as American stockpiles dwindle.

At the same time, South Korea's main client is Poland, which is located on NATO's eastern flank and is actively preparing for war with Russia.

In particular, Poland has completed a deal to purchase a second batch of 180 South Korean tanks under a 2022 deal, which will allow it to replenish its arsenal with almost 1,000 units of armored vehicles.

The Polish Defense Ministry said the armored vehicles will partially replace Soviet tanks that Poland transferred to Ukraine for the war with Russia. According to CNN, according to the Wilson Center in Washington, Poland has supplied Ukraine with more than 300 tanks, more than 350 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers.

Meanwhile, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, over the past five years, South Korea has risen to 10th place in the world in arms exports.

During this period, Poland received 46% of South Korean military exports, followed by the Philippines with 14% and India with 7%.