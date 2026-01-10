Spain called on Europe to create its own army and integrate the defense industry

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Álvarez has called on Europe to create its own army and integrate its defense industry, which would allow the continent to operate without dependence on third countries and strengthen security.
- Spain advocates for Europe to boost security by creating its own army and integrating the defense industry.
- The Spanish Foreign Minister expresses support for Ukraine and denounces Russian aggression, highlighting the importance of European leadership and independence.
- He criticizes far-right forces for trying to weaken the EU and undermine democratic principles, emphasizing the need for a renewal of the UN with a new Secretary-General from Latin America.
Spain appealed to Europe
We must have our own means of deterrence, without dependence on third parties, — said José Manuel Álvarez in an interview with EFE, calling on Europe to integrate the defense industry and move towards the creation of a European army.
Albarez also commented on global challenges.
The minister also emphasized support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's aggression.
The minister stressed the importance of European leadership and independence, criticizing far-right forces that are trying to weaken the EU and undermine democratic principles.
He also advocates for the renewal of the UN and the selection of a new Secretary-General from Latin America, preferably a woman, so that the organization reflects modern challenges.
