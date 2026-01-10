Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Álvarez has called on Europe to create its own army and integrate its defense industry, which would allow the continent to operate without dependence on third countries and strengthen security.

Spain appealed to Europe

We must have our own means of deterrence, without dependence on third parties, — said José Manuel Álvarez in an interview with EFE, calling on Europe to integrate the defense industry and move towards the creation of a European army.

Albarez also commented on global challenges.

We see attempts to change the rules of the international order in the actions of the United States in Venezuela or its claims to Greenland. Jose Manuel Albarez Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain

The minister also emphasized support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's aggression.

The only threat to Ukraine and the security of Europe is Russian troops in Ukraine. Neither Ukraine, nor the EU, nor NATO have ever posed a threat to Russia.

The minister stressed the importance of European leadership and independence, criticizing far-right forces that are trying to weaken the EU and undermine democratic principles.