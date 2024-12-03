Special agents stormed the South Korean parliament

South Korea's parliament has opposed President Yoon Seok-yeol's decision to unexpectedly impose martial law in the country and demands its cancellation. Against this background, security forces under the control of the head of state began storming the building.
Points of attention
- Security forces under the control of the president stormed the building of the National Assembly, carrying out the order of the head of state.
- The decrease in Yoon Seok-yeol's approval rating to 24-25% and active calls for his resignation increase the likelihood of his impeachment.
- North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un unexpectedly addressed the South Korean president amid recent events.
What is happening in South Korea
According to the latest data, South Korea's parliament voted "for" the abolition of martial law — a total of 190 votes were cast.
According to the Constitution, the president must revoke the decree after a vote.
Against the background of the recent events, the National Assembly building in Seoul was actively stormed by security forces, and clashes began near the entrance with special forces who are carrying out the president's order.
Local media indicate that there is now a serious threat to the authorities, especially after Yoon Seok-yeol imposed a ban in 2023 on investigations into corruption schemes involving him and his wife.
Later it became known that the head of the parliament officially declared the martial law regime in the country invalid.
After that, the security forces stopped the storming of the building. It is likely that the president of South Korea will soon be impeached.
What is known about Yoon Seok Yeol's decision
On December 3, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol officially announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country.
In a televised address to the nation, Yun said the measure was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces."
It is worth noting that the Democratic Party has already called an emergency meeting of its lawmakers after Yun's statement.
Interestingly, against this backdrop, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called on the South Korean president to "stop the pressure on freedom."
