SSU has declared suspicion against six top Russian commanders — they ordered the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Security Service has collected evidence against six more racists who, in March 2022, participated in the seizure of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Seizure of the ZNPP. SSU has declared suspicion against six top Russian commanders

We are talking about three Russian generals and other representatives of the command of the occupation groups of the Russian Guard, namely:

Major General Dmitry Chistyakov, commander of the 102nd separate operational brigade in the Republic of Dagestan, Russian Federation;

Major General Alexei Dombrovsky, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Guard for the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation;

Major General Yuri Lukachev — commander of the 22nd separate operational brigade "Cobra" of the North Caucasus District of the Russian Guard (at the time of the crime he held the rank of colonel);

Colonel Alexei Reshetnev, commander of the regiment for the protection of important state facilities of the Volga District of the Russian Guard;

Colonel Sergey Dovgan, head of the department for organizing the protection of important state facilities of the Siberian District of the Russian Guard;

Lieutenant Colonel Murakhdan Akhmedkhanov, commander of the reinforced tactical group of the 749th separate operational battalion of the Russian Guard in the Republic of Dagestan, Russia.

According to the investigation, at the beginning of the full-scale war, Russian officials gave orders to their subordinates to attack the energy facility using heavy weapons.

It is documented how, during the capture of the nuclear power plant, the Russians shelled the station with tanks and other types of armored vehicles. As a result of the fire, a station employee and two other citizens died, and a fourth was injured. In addition, enemy shelling could have damaged technological equipment and caused a man-made disaster.

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators in absentia informed the perpetrators of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy).

Indictments against all those involved have been sent to court. Comprehensive measures are underway to bring every Russian war criminal to justice.