SSU states Telegram messenger cooperates with Roskomnadzor and FSB
SSU states Telegram messenger cooperates with Roskomnadzor and FSB

Telegram
Source:  Центр стратегічних комунікацій

The Telegram messenger cooperates with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and Roskomnadzor. In particular, it fulfills the request of the Russians to block some channels.

Telegram "fulfils the orders" of Roskomnadzor and the FSB

The Telegram messenger can't provide Ukrainian users with reliability and security.

A representative of the Department of Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Information Security of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Oleksandr Melnychenko, stated this.

Melnychenko noted that the Security Service monitors where the Telegram servers are located, and it is possible that they are on Russian territory. The messenger's owner and developers are citizens of the Russian Federation.

We see the clear cooperation of Telegram with Roskomnadzor and the FSB. When the FSB needs to block any channel on the territory of Russia, Telegram fulfills these instructions instantly.

At the same time, according to him, Ukraine only sometimes manages to block channels aimed at destructive activities. This is because Telegram does not listen to our country's requests in the same way as to the requests of the Russian Federation.

Telegram is dangerous: what is known

Recently, in Ukraine, there is more and more talk about limiting the activities of Telegram channels.

In particular, the Ukrainian Deputy PM, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov stated about the danger of anonymous Telegram channels. According to him, the popularity of anonymous publics has recently been increasing in Ukraine.

At the same time, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, stated that Telegram is a problem from the point of view of national security. But, he added, the messenger can benefit Ukraine.

