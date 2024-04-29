SSU states three Russian militants were sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason

The court of Ukraine found guilty three more Russian fighters who fought against Ukraine in the east. They were each sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason and collaborationism.

What is known about Russian fighters

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the convicts are two snipers and the commander of the assault group of the Southern Military District of Russia.

The Ukrainian military captured the occupiers during the battles near Bakhmut and MarIinka in Donetsk region.

As the investigation established, one of the convicts is a resident of temporarily occupied Donetsk. On the first day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, he voluntarily joined the Russian army. He took part in the attempts to seize Azovstal, and later in the hostilities near the village of Vrubivka in the Luhansk region.

In June 2022, he was assigned to the position of a sniper to fire at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Pisky and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

The other convict is another enemy sniper who fired aimed shots at the Ukrainian defenders of Severodonetsk. According to the investigation materials, he is a resident of the temporarily occupied Sukhodolsk in the Luhansk region. Three days before the full-scale invasion of Russia, he voluntarily joined the ranks of the occupiers, the SSU notes. Share

Another convict was initially a paramedic of the evacuation unit of the medical platoon of the Russians, but later took courses on the tactics of fighting in the conditions of urban development.

After that, he was appointed commander of the assault unit and transferred to the village of Bilogorivka in the Kramatorsk direction.

What punishment threatens traitors

Based on the collected evidence, the court found all three perpetrators guilty of Chapter. 1 and 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).