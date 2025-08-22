Even key enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, which had priority funding and orders from the state, will face a crisis, the Center for Countering Disinformation reports.

Russian drone manufacturer Kronstadt is on the verge of bankruptcy

One of the leading players in the market, drone manufacturer Kronstadt, has received more than 40 lawsuits in the past three months totaling more than 626 million rubles (approximately $7.7 million). The company has been operating with billions in losses for several years.

The main reason for the financial collapse was the withdrawal of the strategic investor, Sistema, from the project in 2022, which deprived the company of access to capital. Even before the full-scale war, the company had debts and was a “problem asset.” Share

Despite the availability of state orders from the Russian Ministry of Defense, it was not possible to improve the financial situation. Additional pressure was created by sanctions and the increase in the cost of components. Today, Kronstadt is left alone with debts and massive lawsuits from suppliers.