The Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, officially declared that the West should take revenge on China for helping the Russian Federation to continue the war against Ukraine.

China will feel the consequences of its cooperation with Russia

According to Stoltenberg, he considers the People's Republic of China responsible for igniting the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

The NATO Secretary General drew attention to the fact that only in 2023, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation imported from China 90% of its microelectronics, which is used for the production of missiles, tanks and aircraft.

Moreover, the Chinese authorities are known to be doing everything possible to provide the Russian army with improved satellite capabilities.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has tried to give the impression that he is taking a back seat in the conflict to avoid sanctions and preserve trade. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

China failed to fool the West

According to Stoltenberg, Western leaders are well aware that official Pyongyang regularly fuels the most significant armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

In addition, China is trying to maintain good relations with the international community, pretending nothing critical is happening.

Beijing cannot have both. At some point—and unless China changes course—allies must make it pay. There must be consequences, the NATO Secretary General officially warned. Share

In his opinion, the more reliable the long-term support of Ukraine will be, the sooner Putin will finally realize that he will lose even in a long-term war.

Jens Stoltenberg concluded that, although it may seem paradoxical, the way to peace is to acquire more weapons for Ukraine.