The Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, officially declared that the West should take revenge on China for helping the Russian Federation to continue the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- China is helping Russia wage war against Ukraine, which angers NATO.
- Cooperation between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation in the field of military equipment and technologies is increasing.
- Retaliatory measures may be used against China to deter aggressive actions.
- NATO emphasizes that the way to peace lies in the regular support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
China will feel the consequences of its cooperation with Russia
According to Stoltenberg, he considers the People's Republic of China responsible for igniting the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
The NATO Secretary General drew attention to the fact that only in 2023, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation imported from China 90% of its microelectronics, which is used for the production of missiles, tanks and aircraft.
Moreover, the Chinese authorities are known to be doing everything possible to provide the Russian army with improved satellite capabilities.
China failed to fool the West
According to Stoltenberg, Western leaders are well aware that official Pyongyang regularly fuels the most significant armed conflict in Europe since World War II.
In addition, China is trying to maintain good relations with the international community, pretending nothing critical is happening.
In his opinion, the more reliable the long-term support of Ukraine will be, the sooner Putin will finally realize that he will lose even in a long-term war.
Jens Stoltenberg concluded that, although it may seem paradoxical, the way to peace is to acquire more weapons for Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-