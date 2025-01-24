Storm of the century: Ireland and Scotland hit by powerful winds

On January 24, Ireland and Scotland were hit by a powerful storm, Eowyn, which left millions of consumers without power, and the weather also led to significant disruptions to transport.
Storm Éowyn hits Ireland and Scotland
Forecasters have issued a rare "red" weather warning for all of Ireland and central and south-west Scotland.
As a result of the bad weather, the authorities decided to temporarily close schools, suspend train and ferry services, and hundreds of flights in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland.
Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill urged the public to exercise caution during the storm, stressing the criticality of the situation.
According to the Irish Electricity Board, more than 700,000 households in Ireland and almost 100,000 in Northern Ireland were left without electricity due to significant damage to infrastructure.
Experts say the storm's energy was partly driven by a system that has caused unusually heavy snowfall in the U.S. In the future, Eowyn could develop into a bomb cyclone if pressure drops by 24 millibars over the course of a day.
A snowstorm rages in Bosnia and Herzegovina
A massive snowstorm that hit Bosnia and Herzegovina left tens of thousands of people without electricity on Christmas Eve and caused chaos on the roads.
The movement of heavy vehicles was banned in the country, and train traffic was stopped in some parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
According to local media, dozens of vehicles were stuck in the snow for 10 hours in the western part of the country overnight before they were able to continue their journey.
