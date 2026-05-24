Strait of Hormuz will be opened — Trump
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Strait of Hormuz will be opened — Trump

Donald Trump
The US allegedly reached an agreement with Iran
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According to US President Donald Trump, the memorandum of understanding on a peace deal with Iran is largely agreed upon. Against this backdrop, the US President announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Points of attention

  • The memorandum of understanding sets a 30-day deadline to finalize the parameters of the nuclear deal and for Iran and Oman to establish technical conditions for transit and control in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • This significant development could have far-reaching implications for regional peace and security, highlighting the potential for diplomatic solutions to longstanding conflicts.

The US allegedly reached an agreement with Iran

As the head of the White House noted, telephone talks were recently held with the leaders of a number of Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain.

Donald Trump also had a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The final aspects and details of the agreement are currently being discussed and will be announced in the near future. Among many other elements of the agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

As journalists learned, the memorandum mentioned by Trump provides for a halt to hostilities, including in Lebanon.

In addition, this document provides for the unfreezing of $25 billion in Iranian funds — in return, official Tehran will be obliged to stabilize the security situation in the Middle East.

Against this background, the US and Iran agreed to reduce the US Navy's presence in the Strait of Hormuz area, as well as withdraw US troops further from Iran's borders.

The plan provides for a 30-day period after the signing of the memorandum to finalize the parameters of the nuclear deal. In parallel, Iran and Oman are to fix the technical conditions for transit and control in the Strait of Hormuz.

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