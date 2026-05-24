According to US President Donald Trump, the memorandum of understanding on a peace deal with Iran is largely agreed upon. Against this backdrop, the US President announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Points of attention
- The memorandum of understanding sets a 30-day deadline to finalize the parameters of the nuclear deal and for Iran and Oman to establish technical conditions for transit and control in the Strait of Hormuz.
- This significant development could have far-reaching implications for regional peace and security, highlighting the potential for diplomatic solutions to longstanding conflicts.
The US allegedly reached an agreement with Iran
As the head of the White House noted, telephone talks were recently held with the leaders of a number of Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain.
Donald Trump also had a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
As journalists learned, the memorandum mentioned by Trump provides for a halt to hostilities, including in Lebanon.
In addition, this document provides for the unfreezing of $25 billion in Iranian funds — in return, official Tehran will be obliged to stabilize the security situation in the Middle East.
Against this background, the US and Iran agreed to reduce the US Navy's presence in the Strait of Hormuz area, as well as withdraw US troops further from Iran's borders.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
-