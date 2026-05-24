According to US President Donald Trump, the memorandum of understanding on a peace deal with Iran is largely agreed upon. Against this backdrop, the US President announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US allegedly reached an agreement with Iran

As the head of the White House noted, telephone talks were recently held with the leaders of a number of Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain.

Donald Trump also had a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The final aspects and details of the agreement are currently being discussed and will be announced in the near future. Among many other elements of the agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened. Donald Trump President of the United States

As journalists learned, the memorandum mentioned by Trump provides for a halt to hostilities, including in Lebanon.

In addition, this document provides for the unfreezing of $25 billion in Iranian funds — in return, official Tehran will be obliged to stabilize the security situation in the Middle East.

Against this background, the US and Iran agreed to reduce the US Navy's presence in the Strait of Hormuz area, as well as withdraw US troops further from Iran's borders.