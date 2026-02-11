"Strengthens Alliance's position" NATO launches operation Arctic Watch

NATO's Allied Command Operations (ACO), which is responsible for planning and conducting NATO exercises, events and operations, has launched Operation Arctic Watch, strengthening the Alliance's presence in the Arctic and the High North.

NATO launches Operation Arctic Watch

These multi-level activities will further strengthen NATO's position in the Arctic and the High North as NATO's permanent presence in the region grows.

According to NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Hrinkiewicz, Arctic Watch underscores NATO's commitment to protecting its members and maintaining stability in "one of the most strategically important and environmentally challenging regions in the world."

This will allow NATO's power to be used to defend our territory and secure the Arctic and the High North.

The launch of the operation is linked to NATO's growing focus on Arctic security and follows a meeting between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte last month in Davos, where leaders agreed that NATO should collectively take more responsibility for the region's defense, given Russia's military activity and China's growing interest.

Arctic Watch will be led by NATO's Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFC Norfolk), the Alliance's newest joint force command, whose area of responsibility now includes the entire region since December.

As far as NATO's joint force commands are concerned, Norfolk is a bridge between North America and Europe, protecting strategic routes between the two continents and much more.

ACO and JFC Norfolk will collaborate with Joint Command Transformation and coordinate activities with the North American Regional Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) of the United States and Canada, as well as with the United States Northern Command and the United States European Command.