NATO Secretary General named 3 levels of security guarantees for Ukraine
NATO Secretary General named 3 levels of security guarantees for Ukraine

As NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte explained, as of today, security guarantees for Ukraine include three levels of protection. He also added that American troops will be involved in them.

  • The overarching goal is to prevent another Russian invasion, with the collective effort of all three security guarantee levels.
  • The mechanism for this protection is still undisclosed, but the commitment to Ukraine's defense and deterrence against Russia remains a top priority for NATO.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the first level of guarantees provides for powerful protection in the form of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

It was agreed that they would be financed by Kyiv's allies.

We all feel an obligation to ensure that the Ukrainian army is ready for self-defense.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General

As for the second level, the forces of the "Coalition of the Determined" will be involved here.

Rutte emphasized that they were brought together by Britain and France, but he did not yet want to say what role European soldiers would play in this process.

And the third level — the United States, which said in the summer that it wanted to join — was officially confirmed by the NATO Secretary General.

According to Rutte, all three levels must together provide such a level of deterrence that it will be certain "that there will never be another Russian attack again."

The Secretary General of the Alliance emphasized that the main goal remains unchanged — Russia must not dare to invade Ukraine again.

