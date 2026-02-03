Ukrainian troops regain position in Kupyansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Battles for Kupyansk — latest details
Source:  DeepState

According to DeepState analysts, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to improve their position during the battle for Kupyansk.

Points of attention

  • Analysts highlight Russian successes in other areas near Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk but emphasize Ukrainian resilience in reclaiming territory.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 50 combat clashes, underscoring the continued aggression and artillery attacks from the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have restored the situation in Kupyansk, DeepState said in an official statement.

On the map you can see that Ukrainian soldiers were able to successfully regain control of a significant part of the settlement.

What is important to understand is that up until this point, she had been in the "gray" and "red" zones.

Despite this, the Russian invaders continue to hold positions in the northern part of Kupyansk.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian army had successes near Udachny, Hryshynye, in the southern part of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region.

Analysts draw attention to the fact that the enemy has advanced near Pryvolne, which is located on the occupiers' path to the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that since the beginning of the day, 50 combat clashes have occurred at the front.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on areas of settlements, in particular Serhiivske and Liskivshchyna in the Chernihiv region; Bezsalivka, Rogizne, Volfyne, Kucherivka, Seredyna Buda, Budky, Shalyhyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Khodino, Novasylivka in the Sumy region.

