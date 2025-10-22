Support for Ukraine. US Senate Committee approves three important bills

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has supported three legislative initiatives aimed at Russia over its war against Ukraine, including a proposal to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

US Senate Committee approves three important bills

This was announced by Senators Jim Risch and Jeanne Shaheen.

These are the following documents:

draft law "STOP Russia and China";

a bill amending the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act (REPO act), which provides for improving the mechanism for using frozen Russian sovereign assets for the benefit of Ukraine;

a bill recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen noted that the passage of the bills demonstrates bipartisan support in the US Congress for Ukraine.

We passed three bills to take measures against Russia to recognize it as a state sponsor of terrorism (because of what it did to kidnap Ukrainian children), to allow frozen Russian assets to be used and support Ukraine with these dollars, and to take measures against China for funding the Russian military machine. Share

Committee Chairman and Senator Jim Risch said that there is currently no way to vote on these bills in the US Senate due to the government shutdown.