Support for Ukraine. US Senate Committee approves three important bills

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has supported three legislative initiatives aimed at Russia over its war against Ukraine, including a proposal to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
US Senate Committee approves three important bills
This was announced by Senators Jim Risch and Jeanne Shaheen.
These are the following documents:
draft law "STOP Russia and China";
a bill amending the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act (REPO act), which provides for improving the mechanism for using frozen Russian sovereign assets for the benefit of Ukraine;
a bill recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.
Senator Jeanne Shaheen noted that the passage of the bills demonstrates bipartisan support in the US Congress for Ukraine.
Committee Chairman and Senator Jim Risch said that there is currently no way to vote on these bills in the US Senate due to the government shutdown.
We are cautiously optimistic that we will get to that soon, because it is clearly an issue that is central right now, and it is one of the things we can do. The House will be back in session soon, and these issues will be among the first on the agenda.
