The Senate supports the idea of giving US President Donald Trump the right to impose 500% tariffs on China for purchasing Russian oil.
Points of attention
- The US Senate is considering granting President Trump the authority to impose 500% tariffs on China for buying Russian oil to limit the influence of the Russian military machine.
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant highlighted the Chinese purchase of Russian oil as fueling the Russian military might, leading to the initiative for high tariffs on Chinese goods.
- A significant portion of Ukrainian drones contains Chinese parts, reinforcing the concerns over Chinese involvement in fueling Russian aggression.
US Senate ready for 500% tariffs on China
This was announced at a press conference by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant.
Bessent pointed out that despite Beijing's statements about its desire to "preserve world peace," the Chinese purchase of Russian oil fuels the Russian military machine.
According to Bessant, Trump instructed him to inform European allies that the US would support tariffs on China for purchasing Russian oil.
He added that the US is currently in a shutdown, with Republicans unable to secure the support of seven Democratic senators.
But 85 US senators are ready to give President Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 500% on China for buying Russian oil. We are told that the European Parliament will not pass a similar measure.
As a reminder, Senator Lindsey Graham has drafted the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, which provides for the most extensive sanctions against Russia since the war. It is aimed at forcing the Kremlin to stop its aggression against Ukraine and sit down at the table for real negotiations.
The project pays special attention to the energy sector: it proposes to introduce 500% tariffs on all goods of Russian origin and similar duties for countries that continue to purchase oil, gas, uranium, and petroleum products from Russia.
