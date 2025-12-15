Supporter of Pinochet and Trump. Far-right politician Cast wins Chilean presidential election

Chile has elected far-right politician José Antonio Casta as its next president.

Pinochet supporter and son of a Nazi becomes new president of Chile

Cast defeated the ruling left-wing coalition candidate Jeanette Jara with over 58% of the vote in his third attempt to run for president.

This is the biggest rightward shift since the end of the military dictatorship in Chile in 1990. Caste openly expressed respect for Chile's former right-wing dictator Augusto Pinochet

Throughout the campaign, Caste portrayed Chile as a country descending into chaos and instability. He promised to restore order and combat illegal immigration, as well as drastically cut spending.

In his first speech to supporters as newly elected president, Cast promised to free Chile from crime.

Criminals, offenders — their lives will change. We will search for them, find them, try them, and then arrest them. Jose Antonio Cast Newly elected president of Chile

Cast is a supporter of Donald Trump, who is likely to become his close ally, and his policies echo those of the US president.

He has promised to build a wall on Chile's border with Peru and Bolivia, create maximum security prisons, and carry out mass deportations of illegal migrants, many of whom are from Venezuela. Share

Caste has also been a staunch opponent of abortion, even in cases of rape, and environmental policies. His victory is likely to be welcomed by investors as he has pledged to pursue a free-market approach to the economy, shrinking the state sector and deregulating certain industries.

Casta's brother was a minister during the Pinochet dictatorship, and his father was a member of the Nazi party.

This was the first presidential election in Chile where voting was mandatory and registration was automatic for those eligible to vote.

Chile is one of the safest and most stable countries in South America, but the rise in immigration and organized crime in recent years has been a concern for many voters, and Caste has regularly linked the two.

He will take office on March 11, 2026.