Syrsky named a way to stop the offensive of the Russian Federation on the entire front line

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sirsky indicated that it is possible to stop the Russian offensive provided that the enemy's forces and reserves are effectively destroyed by fire.
What can stop the Russian offensive
The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into Ukrainian territories, and therefore continues to actively storm the positions of the Armed Forces. However, something can stop the offensive of the invaders.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stated this after working on the hottest areas of the Eastern Front. In addition, Syrskyi also told what advantage the Armed Forces have over the enemy.
Syrsky reported that the enemy does not pay attention to the high level of losses and continues to rush in the direction of Pokrovsk. So, tough battles continue in Krasnogorovka, as well as in the Progres, Zalizny, Northern, and Chasovoy Yar districts. In addition, the Russian invaders do not stop trying to seize other settlements of the Donetsk region, as well as islands in the Kherson region.
Currently, active combat operations are ongoing on the entire front line, which differ somewhat in intensity. However, the enemy's offensive can be stopped, even if his forces prevail. Thus, according to Syrskyi, effective fire damage will hinder the enemy's plans.
Syrsky emphasized the importance of training soldiers
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces noted that there is nothing new in these principles, only that they require skill. Therefore, Syrsky emphasized that the training of military personnel, as well as staffs at all levels, should be as efficient as possible.
This will not only allow effective use of all combat capabilities, but also minimize Ukraine's losses. Therefore, during his work, Syrskyi checked how the reserve forces are being prepared for combat operations.
In addition, the head of the Armed Forces held meetings with the commanders of various brigades. Together with them, Sirskyi discussed the main actions of the enemy in various directions, as well as issues related to increasing the effectiveness of the actions of the Defense Forces, replenishing losses, providing ammunition, and solving other problematic issues.
