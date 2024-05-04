Taurus for Ukraine: Scandal broke out in Germany after Scholz's statement
Taurus for Ukraine: Scandal broke out in Germany after Scholz's statement

Olaf Scholz
Source:  online.ua

Members of the German opposition have been publicly outraged by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's laughter after answering a question about the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Scholz is once again under a barrage of criticism

The categorical refusal of the German leader to provide the Ukrainian army with Taurus missiles remains the main topic of many discussions in Germany.

However, his recent words have come as a new shock to the forces lobbying for increased support for Kyiv.

Germany's opposition is furious over Olaf Scholz's unexpected giggle during a dialogue with citizens, which also included a discussion of Taurus.

A week ago, in Luneburg, the German Chancellor tried again to explain why he was against the delivery of Taurus missiles, which are essential for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Of course, I trust my friends. But I would not give everyone all the weapons, he said, and then suddenly started laughing.

The largest opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union, immediately reacted to Olaf Scholz's strange behaviour.

It is absolutely shameful that the Chancellor is giggling and laughing at the expense of Ukraine. The giggling chancellor insults the people who are fighting for their survival in Ukraine, as well as for our freedom, said CDU Secretary General Carsten Linnemann.

The politician also asked how seriously Olaf Scholz really takes his own words in support of Ukraine.

Head of the Munich Conference addressed Scholz on Ukraine

After the long-awaited delivery of ATACMS missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the United States, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Hoisgen, called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to finally change his position on Taurus cruise missiles.

"In this context, the chancellor's decision not to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles is becoming increasingly incomprehensible," he complained.

Hoisgen also pointed out that the training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the use of the Taurus system could have been started a long time ago, and then it could have been delivered and deployed without the involvement of Bundeswehr soldiers.

However, Scholz continues to stubbornly ignore the calls, demands and requests.

