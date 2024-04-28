When Scholz can hand over the Taurus to Ukraine — Sikorsky's forecast

According to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, the White House's decision to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles will push German leader Olaf Scholz to transfer the Taurus to Kyiv.
Ukraine can still get Taurus from Germany
As the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry notes, he expects that significant developments will soon take place during discussions within Germany regarding the possibility of providing Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles.
Radoslav Sikorsky predicts that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may drastically change his position after the latest events in the international arena.
As Western journalists recently learned, the United States also expects that a positive decision regarding ATACMS for Ukraine will prompt official Berlin to take a similar step regarding its own Taurus cruise missiles.
Ukraine has already received ATACMS missiles
Recently, the White House officially confirmed that Ukraine has already received long-range ATACMS missiles as part of the previous military aid package.
This happened back in March 2024.
Such a statement was made by the national security adviser of the US president, Jake Sullivan.
It is important to understand that the White House made a positive decision regarding ATACMS after the Russian Federation used ballistic missiles from the DPRK against Ukraine and began massive shelling of civilian infrastructure.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-