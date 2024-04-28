When Scholz can hand over the Taurus to Ukraine — Sikorsky's forecast
Category
Politics
Publication date

When Scholz can hand over the Taurus to Ukraine — Sikorsky's forecast

Radoslaw Sikorski
Читати українською
Source:  Spiegel

According to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, the White House's decision to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles will push German leader Olaf Scholz to transfer the Taurus to Kyiv.

Ukraine can still get Taurus from Germany

As the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry notes, he expects that significant developments will soon take place during discussions within Germany regarding the possibility of providing Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

Radoslav Sikorsky predicts that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may drastically change his position after the latest events in the international arena.

The United States' provision of long-awaited ATACMS missiles to Ukraine was a response to Russia's escalation, and Scholz acknowledges this. Germany will do more than it already does.

Radoslav Sikorskyi

Radoslav Sikorskyi

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

As Western journalists recently learned, the United States also expects that a positive decision regarding ATACMS for Ukraine will prompt official Berlin to take a similar step regarding its own Taurus cruise missiles.

Ukraine has already received ATACMS missiles

Recently, the White House officially confirmed that Ukraine has already received long-range ATACMS missiles as part of the previous military aid package.

This happened back in March 2024.

Such a statement was made by the national security adviser of the US president, Jake Sullivan.

These deliveries began in March as part of the PDA package (mechanism that allows the US president to transfer weapons from military warehouses. — ed.), which the president approved on March 12, and these missiles arrived in Ukraine, he said.

It is important to understand that the White House made a positive decision regarding ATACMS after the Russian Federation used ballistic missiles from the DPRK against Ukraine and began massive shelling of civilian infrastructure.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany approves arms exports for almost €4 billion to Ukraine in Q1 2024
Germany
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany increases pressure on US to allocate additional air defence systems to Ukraine
Patriot system
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany opposes the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine
Olaf Scholz

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?