According to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, the White House's decision to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles will push German leader Olaf Scholz to transfer the Taurus to Kyiv.

Ukraine can still get Taurus from Germany

As the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry notes, he expects that significant developments will soon take place during discussions within Germany regarding the possibility of providing Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

Radoslav Sikorsky predicts that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may drastically change his position after the latest events in the international arena.

The United States' provision of long-awaited ATACMS missiles to Ukraine was a response to Russia's escalation, and Scholz acknowledges this. Germany will do more than it already does. Radoslav Sikorskyi Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

As Western journalists recently learned, the United States also expects that a positive decision regarding ATACMS for Ukraine will prompt official Berlin to take a similar step regarding its own Taurus cruise missiles.

Ukraine has already received ATACMS missiles

Recently, the White House officially confirmed that Ukraine has already received long-range ATACMS missiles as part of the previous military aid package.

This happened back in March 2024.

Such a statement was made by the national security adviser of the US president, Jake Sullivan.

These deliveries began in March as part of the PDA package (mechanism that allows the US president to transfer weapons from military warehouses. — ed.), which the president approved on March 12, and these missiles arrived in Ukraine, he said. Share

It is important to understand that the White House made a positive decision regarding ATACMS after the Russian Federation used ballistic missiles from the DPRK against Ukraine and began massive shelling of civilian infrastructure.