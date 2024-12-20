Terrorist attack in Magdeburg. A speeding car rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market

In the German city of Magdeburg, a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market on the evening of December 20. Many people were injured and some died as a result of the incident.
- In a separate incident, a suicide bomber killed at least 25 people at a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, highlighting the prevalence of terrorism and its devastating impact on innocent lives.
Driver carried out terrorist attack at Christmas market in Magdeburg
According to eyewitnesses, the car drove at high speed into the crowd in the direction of Magdeburg Town Hall. People ran away in panic.
The fair was then closed. Organizers urged local residents to leave the city center.
According to Bild, 20 people were injured in the incident. The media also reported deaths.
Later, according to the Magdeburg rescue service, between 60 and 80 people were injured as a result of driving into a crowd at the Christmas market.
Some media outlets report that 11 people died.
The driver who carried out the terrorist attack has been detained. It is initially known that he is from Syria.
What is known about the deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan?
A suicide bomber blew himself up at a railway station in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least 25 people.
At this time, there were a large number of people on the platform waiting for a train to the city of Rawalpindi, the capital of Balochistan province.
