Terrorist attack near the Trade Center in Kamianets-Podilskyi — law enforcement officers detained the perpetrators

Law enforcement officers have detained Russian FSB agents who organized a terrorist attack near the Trade Center in the city of Kamianets-Podilskyi. A man delivering a package was killed.

Law enforcement officers arrested FSB agents for terrorist attack in Kamianets-Podilskyi

During the investigation, it was established that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on February 5 were a drug-addicted local resident and a 17-year-old student at one of the city's colleges.

It turned out that they were recruited by the Russian FSB through a Telegram channel with offers of quick money.

Investigators traced the route of the explosives, and thus got on the trail of the mercenaries. One of the detainees made a homemade explosive device according to the instructions of the FSB. He equipped it with nuts and scraps of rebar for maximum damage. The device was also equipped with a mobile phone for remote detonation. After that, the explosives were moved to a hiding place.

But the second agent, a drug-addicted man, received the coordinates of the hideout and the task of delivering the explosives to the CCC building. However, he understood that he could die while delivering the explosives, so he decided not to risk his own life and used courier services.

As soon as the courier with the package arrived near the CCC, Russian special services carried out a remote explosion.

Law enforcement officers searched the detainees and seized mobile phones with evidence of their connection to the FSB, as well as components for making explosive devices.