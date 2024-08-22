The 3rd OSHBr officially confirmed the offensive of the AFU in the Kharkiv region
The 3rd OSHBr officially confirmed the offensive of the AFU in the Kharkiv region

The Third assault brigade
Source:  3rd separate assault brigade

On August 22, the Third Assault Brigade confirmed that it was advancing in the Kharkiv region, and published the results of the first days of the counterattack.

Points of attention

  • The 3rd Assault Brigade launched a successful offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, taking control of key positions and causing significant losses to the enemy.
  • Detailed planning, coordination, and synchronized actions were key factors in the success of the counterattack.
  • Despite being outnumbered, the Ukrainian military achieved victory through non-standard solutions and coordinated efforts of various units.
  • The offensive actions of the 3rd Assault Brigade helped repel the enemy's blow and relieve tension from neighboring brigades.
  • The operation's main objective was to diminish the offensive potential of the Russian Federation's 20th Army, a goal that has been successfully achieved.

The Third assault brigade counterattacks in the Kharkiv region

As a result of the counterattack actions, the brigade took control of the battalion defense area of the occupiers, enemy platoon and company strongholds and advanced deep into the front by almost 2 square kilometers. The ratio of forces on the battlefield: 2.5 to 1 in favor of the enemy. Plus enemy support forces.

The brigade added that in four days, the enemy lost three hundred men, and a significant amount of equipment and weapons were destroyed or damaged.

The main task of the operation was to knock down the offensive potential of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation. At this moment, this task is completed.

Andrii Biletskyi

Andrii Biletskyi

Commander of the 3rd OShBr, colonel

He added that the uniqueness of the operation was that the Ukrainian military attacked the enemy, who outnumbered them, and won.

Success depended on detailed planning, non-standard solutions, coordinated work of artillery, anti-aircraft defense, BPS and intelligence. But the heroes of the battlefield were tankers, sappers, scouts and, first of all, attack aircraft.

The brigade's offensive actions made it possible to repel the enemy's blow from the direction of Makiivka and relieve tension from other critical areas of the front in the lanes of neighboring brigades.

Now the occupiers are increasing the use of aviation, MLRS and long-range artillery. The enemy is trying to regain what was lost. But the Third Assault Guard holds the boundaries.

Good news in the Kharkiv direction

Earlier on August 22, the deputy commander of the 3rd OShBr Maksym Zhorin released a video of military operations and reported "good news in his direction."

Somewhere in Kharkiv Oblast. The first shots from the offensive in full swing. Details later.

