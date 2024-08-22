The 3rd OSHBr officially confirmed the offensive of the AFU in the Kharkiv region

On August 22, the Third Assault Brigade confirmed that it was advancing in the Kharkiv region, and published the results of the first days of the counterattack.
Points of attention
- The 3rd Assault Brigade launched a successful offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, taking control of key positions and causing significant losses to the enemy.
- Detailed planning, coordination, and synchronized actions were key factors in the success of the counterattack.
- Despite being outnumbered, the Ukrainian military achieved victory through non-standard solutions and coordinated efforts of various units.
- The offensive actions of the 3rd Assault Brigade helped repel the enemy's blow and relieve tension from neighboring brigades.
- The operation's main objective was to diminish the offensive potential of the Russian Federation's 20th Army, a goal that has been successfully achieved.
The Third assault brigade counterattacks in the Kharkiv region
The brigade added that in four days, the enemy lost three hundred men, and a significant amount of equipment and weapons were destroyed or damaged.
He added that the uniqueness of the operation was that the Ukrainian military attacked the enemy, who outnumbered them, and won.
The brigade's offensive actions made it possible to repel the enemy's blow from the direction of Makiivka and relieve tension from other critical areas of the front in the lanes of neighboring brigades.
Now the occupiers are increasing the use of aviation, MLRS and long-range artillery. The enemy is trying to regain what was lost. But the Third Assault Guard holds the boundaries.
Good news in the Kharkiv direction
Earlier on August 22, the deputy commander of the 3rd OShBr Maksym Zhorin released a video of military operations and reported "good news in his direction."
