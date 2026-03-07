The AFU captured over 100 occupiers during the winter using drones
The AFU captured over 100 occupiers during the winter using drones

Mykhailo Fedorov
a drone
This winter, more than 100 Russian invaders surrendered thanks to the work of drone units.

Ukrainian Armed Forces drone operators capture occupiers

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

He also released a video of Russian military personnel surrendering to Ukrainian drones and UAV operators escorting them to Ukrainian positions.

According to the minister, "this winter, 100+ occupiers laid down their arms thanks to the work of unmanned units. Each such prisoner is an opportunity to return our defenders home."

According to Fedorov, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated almost 92.5 thousand Russian invaders over the three winter months, most of them with the help of drones.

