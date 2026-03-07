The AFU captured over 100 occupiers during the winter using drones

This winter, more than 100 Russian invaders surrendered thanks to the work of drone units.
Points of attention
- During the winter, Ukrainian Armed Forces captured over 100 Russian occupants with the help of drone units.
- Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov showcased a video where Russian military personnel surrendered to Ukrainian drones and were escorted to Ukrainian positions.
Ukrainian Armed Forces drone operators capture occupiers
This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.
According to the minister, "this winter, 100+ occupiers laid down their arms thanks to the work of unmanned units. Each such prisoner is an opportunity to return our defenders home."
According to Fedorov, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated almost 92.5 thousand Russian invaders over the three winter months, most of them with the help of drones.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-