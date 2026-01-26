The Ukrainian military has denied information about alleged full control of Russian troops over the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Donetsk region.
Fighting is underway for Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Donetsk region
This was reported by the Group of Forces "East".
Yes, the data disseminated by some information resources is not true. Ukrainian units continue to be in the area of the settlement and hold the positions they occupy.
In particular, servicemen of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade are repelling enemy attacks and inflicting casualties on them, despite significant pressure from the occupation forces.
The "East" group also called on media representatives and administrators of information resources to verify information and use only official sources.
