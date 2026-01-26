The AFU denied the fake news about the occupation of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Donetsk region by Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU denied the fake news about the occupation of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Donetsk region by Russia

AFU
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Ukrainian military has denied information about alleged full control of Russian troops over the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military has refuted claims of Russian troops having full control over Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk region, emphasizing Ukrainian units holding their positions in the area.
  • Despite facing significant pressure from the occupation forces, Ukrainian servicemen continue to repel enemy attacks and maintain their presence in the settlement.

Fighting is underway for Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Donetsk region

This was reported by the Group of Forces "East".

Yes, the data disseminated by some information resources is not true. Ukrainian units continue to be in the area of the settlement and hold the positions they occupy.

In particular, servicemen of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade are repelling enemy attacks and inflicting casualties on them, despite significant pressure from the occupation forces.

The troops noted that the situation on this section of the front remains complex and dynamic, but statements about the complete occupation of Orikhovo-Vasylivka are premature and incorrect.

The "East" group also called on media representatives and administrators of information resources to verify information and use only official sources.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia spreads fake news about "Denmark's withdrawal of F-16s from Ukraine to Greenland"
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
F-16

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?