The AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems of the Russian army within 24 hours
The AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems of the Russian army within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to February 5, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,243,840 people, of which 770 people - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems of the Russian army in just 24 hours, showcasing the intensity of the conflict.
  • The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine have surpassed 1,243,840 people, with 770 casualties reported in a single day.

Current losses of the Russian army on February 5

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,642 (+5),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,996 (+4),

  • artillery systems — 36,975 (+60),

  • MLRS — 1,636 (+2),

  • air defense systems — 1,293 (+0),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 125,094 (+1,351),

  • cruise missiles — 4,245 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 77,149 (+200),

  • special equipment — 4,062 (+0).

