The AFU have repelled more than 40 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/22/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenyok, Neskuchne, Ryzhivka, Bunyakyne, Rogizne, Ulanov, Bachivsk, Stepanivka, Malushyne were hit in the Sumy region; in the Chernihiv region, Senkivka, Klyusy were hit.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there was one clash with the enemy, the enemy carried out 34 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried three times to break through the defenses in the direction of Vilcha and in the area of the settlement of Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Novoselivka and towards Borovaya, Drobysheve, and Ozerne. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped five attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.