The AFU have repelled more than 40 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 44 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled over 40 assaults by the Russian army in various directions since the beginning of the day.
- Artillery shelling and clashes are intensifying as the defense forces successfully thwart multiple enemy attempts to advance in different areas.
Current situation on the front on June 22
Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/22/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenyok, Neskuchne, Ryzhivka, Bunyakyne, Rogizne, Ulanov, Bachivsk, Stepanivka, Malushyne were hit in the Sumy region; in the Chernihiv region, Senkivka, Klyusy were hit.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there was one clash with the enemy, the enemy carried out 34 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried three times to break through the defenses in the direction of Vilcha and in the area of the settlement of Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Hlushkivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Novoselivka and towards Borovaya, Drobysheve, and Ozerne. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped five attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Konyantynivka, Ivanopillya, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Sofiivka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried eight times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards the settlements of Sergiyevka and Muravka. One attack is ongoing.
On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy once tried to advance towards Sichneve.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks in the Dobropil area and towards Hulyaipil, Girky, Vozdvizhivka, Tsvitkivka, and Staroukrainka. One clash is ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our defenders in the Stepovoye area.
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