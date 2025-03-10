The AFU hit a column of Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction

The Russian army was again activated in the Pokrovsky direction. There, a mechanized assault by the Russians was repelled.

The AFU stopped the advance of a column of Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out offensive operations in the areas of Elizavetivka, Promeny, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Dachensky, Kotlyny, and Ulakla.

The enemy tried to break through in the direction of Kotlyarivka to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region, using 11 units of armored vehicles. Share

Ukrainian defenders discovered the enemy column in advance and inflicted fire damage on it.

As a result, the enemy attack was thwarted, the invaders suffered losses in manpower and equipment, and were unable to achieve their goal. Fighting continues, and the Ukrainian military continues to destroy the forces of the invaders.

The Russian army has recently been trying to break through the defenses in the Pokrovsky direction. For the Russians, this area is one of the most difficult sections of the front.