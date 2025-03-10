The AFU hit a column of Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU hit a column of Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction

OSTG "Khortytsya"
Russian armored vehicles
Читати українською

The Russian army was again activated in the Pokrovsky direction. There, a mechanized assault by the Russians was repelled.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled an attack by Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.
  • Ongoing fighting in the Pokrovsk direction showcases Ukrainian defenders' resilience in preventing the Russian army from reaching the administrative border of the Donetsk region.
  • The Russian army's recent attempts to break through defenses in the Pokrovsk direction highlight the strategic importance of this area on the front.

The AFU stopped the advance of a column of Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out offensive operations in the areas of Elizavetivka, Promeny, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Dachensky, Kotlyny, and Ulakla.

The enemy tried to break through in the direction of Kotlyarivka to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region, using 11 units of armored vehicles.

Ukrainian defenders discovered the enemy column in advance and inflicted fire damage on it.

As a result, the enemy attack was thwarted, the invaders suffered losses in manpower and equipment, and were unable to achieve their goal. Fighting continues, and the Ukrainian military continues to destroy the forces of the invaders.

The Russian army has recently been trying to break through the defenses in the Pokrovsky direction. For the Russians, this area is one of the most difficult sections of the front.

According to Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", the Russians are trying to bypass Pokrovsk from the south. The enemy's tactic is to cut off the Ukrainian military from supplies.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU fighters used a Nemesis drone to destroy 12 Russian army guns near Pokrovsk
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Nemesis drone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?