The Russian army was again activated in the Pokrovsky direction. There, a mechanized assault by the Russians was repelled.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled an attack by Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.
- Ongoing fighting in the Pokrovsk direction showcases Ukrainian defenders' resilience in preventing the Russian army from reaching the administrative border of the Donetsk region.
- The Russian army's recent attempts to break through defenses in the Pokrovsk direction highlight the strategic importance of this area on the front.
The AFU stopped the advance of a column of Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out offensive operations in the areas of Elizavetivka, Promeny, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Dachensky, Kotlyny, and Ulakla.
Ukrainian defenders discovered the enemy column in advance and inflicted fire damage on it.
As a result, the enemy attack was thwarted, the invaders suffered losses in manpower and equipment, and were unable to achieve their goal. Fighting continues, and the Ukrainian military continues to destroy the forces of the invaders.
The Russian army has recently been trying to break through the defenses in the Pokrovsky direction. For the Russians, this area is one of the most difficult sections of the front.
