Soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Directorate of the Department of Active Operations of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed and damaged 19 howitzers near Pokrovskoye. In addition, shelters of Russian invaders were destroyed.

Nemesis drone destroys 12 Russian army guns near Pokrovsk

This is reported by the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Once, in the Pokrovsky direction, soldiers... lifted a heavy Nemesis drone into the sky and flew out to hunt — they destroyed 12 enemy guns and damaged seven more. Share

In addition, "the residences and shelters of the Russian invaders were hit by a hot reset."

The Ukrainian Nemesis drone is a heavy unmanned aerial vehicle designed to engage enemy equipment and positions. It is equipped with the Starlink satellite communication system, which provides stable communication at a distance of more than 20 km, allowing operators to control the drone even from remote locations.

The drone’s dimensions are impressive: the distance between its four motors is more than one meter. Thanks to Starlink integration, operators can control the Nemesis from anywhere, which significantly expands its operational capabilities.

In Russian military circles, this drone was nicknamed "Baba Yaga", which indicates its effectiveness and ability to instill fear in the enemy. Due to its technical characteristics and successful combat use, Nemesis has become an important element of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces.