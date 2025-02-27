Soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Directorate of the Department of Active Operations of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed and damaged 19 howitzers near Pokrovskoye. In addition, shelters of Russian invaders were destroyed.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian DIU fighters from the Unmanned Systems Directorate successfully destroyed and damaged 19 howitzers and enemy guns near Pokrovsk using the Nemesis drone.
- The Nemesis drone, equipped with the Starlink satellite communication system, allows for precise and effective control from distances exceeding 20 km, enhancing operational capabilities.
- Known as Baba Yaga in Russian military circles, the Nemesis drone's impressive dimensions and advanced technology make it a formidable asset in engaging enemy equipment and positions.
Nemesis drone destroys 12 Russian army guns near Pokrovsk
This is reported by the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
In addition, "the residences and shelters of the Russian invaders were hit by a hot reset."
The Ukrainian Nemesis drone is a heavy unmanned aerial vehicle designed to engage enemy equipment and positions. It is equipped with the Starlink satellite communication system, which provides stable communication at a distance of more than 20 km, allowing operators to control the drone even from remote locations.
The drone’s dimensions are impressive: the distance between its four motors is more than one meter. Thanks to Starlink integration, operators can control the Nemesis from anywhere, which significantly expands its operational capabilities.
In Russian military circles, this drone was nicknamed "Baba Yaga", which indicates its effectiveness and ability to instill fear in the enemy. Due to its technical characteristics and successful combat use, Nemesis has become an important element of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-