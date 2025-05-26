The AFU neutralized 1,000 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from May 25 to 26, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers, 4 tanks, and two air defense systems at the front.
Points of attention
- In a recent development, the AFU neutralized 1,000 Russian occupiers within a span of 24 hours, showcasing impactful losses for the Russian troops.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a total estimation of over 981 thousand Russian personnel eliminated during the war against Ukraine, along with substantial losses in equipment such as tanks, air defense systems, and more.
- The conflict at the front resulted in the loss of 4 tanks and two air defense systems from the Russian army, adding to the significant casualties on the Russian side.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 26, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 981,850 (+1,000) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,858 (+4) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,641 (+8) units;
artillery systems — 28,320 (+51) units;
MLRS — 1397 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1171 (+2) units;
aircraft — 372 (0) units;
helicopters — 336 (0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 37,631 (+264) units;
cruise missiles — 3256 (+53) units;
ships/boats — 28 (0) units;
submarines — 1 (0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 49,843 (+92) units;
special equipment — 3902 (0) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-