The AFU neutralized 80 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

In total, 121 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. The defense forces continue to stop the enemy, destroy personnel and exhaust its combat potential, inflicting constant and systematic fire damage.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 02/21/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out one missile strike using one missile and 68 air strikes, dropped 178 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,522 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,411 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks. According to updated information, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske and Muravka. Four attempts by the occupiers to improve their position are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 57 occupiers were eliminated and 23 wounded in this direction today.

15 units of automotive equipment were destroyed and damaged; 213 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed. 5 occupant shelters were hit.