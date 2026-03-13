The AFU neutralized more than 40 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

In total, 129 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day. The defense forces continue to stop the enemy, destroy personnel and exhaust the combat potential of the occupiers, inflicting systematic fire damage.

Current situation on the Pokrovsky direction of the front

Operational information as of 22:00 on 03/13/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out a missile strike using one missile and 72 air strikes, dropping 194 guided bombs. In addition, it used 6,756 kamikaze drones to destroy the targets and carried out 2,757 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, and Hryshyne.

According to preliminary estimates, 27 occupiers were eliminated and 16 were wounded in this direction today.

One enemy shelter, a fuel and ammunition depot, and two units of the occupants' vehicles were destroyed, and 51 shelters, 3 UAV control points, one artillery system, and one unit of vehicles were damaged.