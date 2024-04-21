The AFU showed the tests of the famous Vampire drone

The Ukrainian military demonstrated how the Vampire drone proved itself on the training ground.

Regular tests of the Vampire drone were shown by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

The military was informed that the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle Vampire, which frightened Russians call "Baba Yaga", is capable of carrying 15 kg of cargo and flying at a distance of up to 10 km.

Tests of new drops for Vampire — high-explosive and cumulative fragmentation projectiles, as they proved themselves on the test site.

Vampire drone

Vampire drone: what is known

Vampire (Ukrainian: Вампир) is a Ukrainian attack drone developed by the Ukrainian company SkyFall. The release began in 2022.

Development of the drone began in June 2022, already during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

The Vampire is a rather large hexacopter, meaning it has six propellers. It can carry 15 kg of ammunition or other cargo, rise to a height of 400 m and has a flight range of up to 10 km. It can carry and drop different types of projectiles — thermobaric, cumulative, high-explosive fragmentation, which makes it possible to effectively hit different types of targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles.

All "Vampires" are equipped with thermal imaging cameras, so they are effective and are mainly used at night, confirming their name.

The drone is quite heavy, which provides it with a fairly high stability. Yes, a case was recorded when one of the "Vampires" was shot down by the Russian Armed Forces, but was able to return due to its high strength and endurance.