The AFU struck a missile unit, logistics facilities, and command posts of the Russian army at TOT

As part of systematic work to reduce the combat capabilities of the aggressor state, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to strike at military facilities and logistics of the Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The area where the missile unit was concentrated, logistical facilities and enemy control points were hit

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, on the night of February 23, the following were hit:

The area of concentration of the missile division of the 15th separate coastal missile brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea (armed with the Bastion missile system). Targets have been hit. Enemy losses are being determined.

In the area of the settlement of Nyzhnia Krynka (TOT of Donetsk region), an ammunition depot of Russian invaders from the “South” group of troops was hit.

in the area of the settlement of Velyka Novosilka in the same region, a warehouse of material and technical equipment of the occupiers was hit.

In the area of the settlement of Pokrovka (TOT of Mykolaiv region), a UAV control point of an enemy airborne assault regiment was hit.

Enemy losses and the final extent of damage inflicted are being determined.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to systematically destroy the military infrastructure of the occupiers, depriving them of the ability to conduct offensive operations.